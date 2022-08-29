$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
High Altitude - Leather Seats
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9273019
- Stock #: 18370
- VIN: 1C4JJXP60PW524079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is High Altitude. This Sahara High Altitude is ready for anything with heated leather seats, locking differentials, giant wheels, blind spot monitoring, Park-Sense rear parking sensors, a body color hardtop, and black exterior accents added to the amazing Sahara trim. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
