$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor
2023 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
470,166KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 470,166 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Kenworth T680
470,166 KM
SPECS:
Cummins X15 | 500 HP
Eaton Endurant 12 Speed Automatic Transmission
13,200 LBS
40,000 LBS
Wheelbase 239 In
Axle Ratio 2.79
WARRANTY:
ENGINE -
965,000 KM or before 10/25/2027
TRANS -
1,200,000 KM or before 10/25/2027
AXLES -
480,000 KM or before 10/25/2025
EMISSIONS -
560,000 KM or before 10/25/2027
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
