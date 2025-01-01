Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>2023 Kenworth T680 </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>470,166 KM </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>Cummins X15 | 500 HP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Eaton Endurant 12 Speed Automatic Transmission </p><p class=MsoNormal>13,200 LBS</p><p class=MsoNormal>40,000 LBS </p><p class=MsoNormal>Wheelbase 239 In </p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio 2.79 </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>WARRANTY:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>ENGINE -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>965,000 KM or before 10/25/2027 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>TRANS -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>1,200,000 KM or before 10/25/2027 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>AXLES -</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>480,000 KM or before 10/25/2025 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>EMISSIONS - </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>560,000 KM or before 10/25/2027 </span></p>

2023 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

470,166 KM

$CALL

2023 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

12914030

2023 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

$CALL

Used
470,166KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 470,166 KM

2023 Kenworth T680 

 

470,166 KM 

 

SPECS:

Cummins X15 | 500 HP

Eaton Endurant 12 Speed Automatic Transmission 

13,200 LBS

40,000 LBS 

Wheelbase 239 In 

Axle Ratio 2.79 

 

WARRANTY:

ENGINE -

965,000 KM or before 10/25/2027 

TRANS -

1,200,000 KM or before 10/25/2027 

AXLES -

480,000 KM or before 10/25/2025 

EMISSIONS - 

560,000 KM or before 10/25/2027 

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-4455

$CALL

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2023 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor