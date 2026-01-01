$40,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia EV6
AWD LR w/ GT-Line Pkg 1
2023 Kia EV6
AWD LR w/ GT-Line Pkg 1
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Vegan Leather w/ Vegan - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA50508
- Mileage 35,038 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Kia EV6 AWD GT-Line delivers a strong balance of performance, technology, and modern design. Dual electric motors provide confident all-wheel drive capability with quick acceleration and smooth, quiet power delivery. The GT-Line trim enhances its sporty character with exclusive exterior accents, 20-inch alloy wheels, and distinctive LED lighting. Inside, the cabin features premium materials, supportive sport seats, and a wide dual-screen digital display. Advanced technology includes an augmented-reality head-up display, surround-view monitoring, and remote parking assist. Comprehensive driver-assistance systems add confidence and safety to everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916