2023 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 8 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10267470

10267470 Stock #: PO03834

PO03834 VIN: 3KPF54AD0PE546593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,870 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics BLACK Radiant Red A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel SNOW WHITE PEARL Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Aurora Black HYPER BLUE GRAVITY GREY STEEL GREY Requires Subscription ORANGE DELIGHT SPORTY BLUE Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist LEATHERETTE & CLOTH COVERING SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.