2023 Kia Forte

11,870 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2023 Kia Forte

2023 Kia Forte

2023 Kia Forte

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10267470
  • Stock #: PO03834
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD0PE546593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,870 KM

Vehicle Description

With its bold new look and premium feel, this 2023 Kia Forte GT line will turn heads inside and out. This GTmodel comes nicely equipped with LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, a/c, cruise control, Blind-Spot Monitoring System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED headlights, automatic headlamps, LED positioning lights, body-coloured side view mirrors with signal repeaters, chrome window trim, chrome exhaust tip, 18-inch alloy wheels and even more great features.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Forte with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
Radiant Red
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
SNOW WHITE PEARL
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Aurora Black
HYPER BLUE
GRAVITY GREY
STEEL GREY
Requires Subscription
ORANGE DELIGHT
SPORTY BLUE
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
LEATHERETTE & CLOTH COVERING SEAT TRIM

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

