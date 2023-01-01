$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2023 Kia Forte
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10267470
- Stock #: PO03834
- VIN: 3KPF54AD0PE546593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,870 KM
Vehicle Description
With its bold new look and premium feel, this 2023 Kia Forte GT line will turn heads inside and out. This GTmodel comes nicely equipped with LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, a/c, cruise control, Blind-Spot Monitoring System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED headlights, automatic headlamps, LED positioning lights, body-coloured side view mirrors with signal repeaters, chrome window trim, chrome exhaust tip, 18-inch alloy wheels and even more great features.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Forte with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.