Recent Arrival! 2023 Kia Forte White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp CVT FWD

Certified. Kia Details:

* $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturers warranty expires
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 149-point inspection
* Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturers warranty expires
* We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models

Odometer is 28353 kilometers below market average!

9,933 KM

Details Description

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12529462

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
9,933KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD2PE690460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 Kia Forte White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp CVT FWD


Certified. Kia Details:

* $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 149-point inspection
* Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires
* We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models


Odometer is 28353 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

