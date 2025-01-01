$22,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,933KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD2PE690460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2023 Kia Forte White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp CVT FWD
Certified. Kia Details:
* $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 149-point inspection
* Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires
* We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models
Odometer is 28353 kilometers below market average!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
