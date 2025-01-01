$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Kia K5
GT
2023 Kia K5
GT
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XXG44J82PG184297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2023 Kia K5 GT Black I4 8-Speed Automatic FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 27,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Dynamic 68,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 55,392 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2023 Kia K5