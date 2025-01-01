Menu
Recent Arrival! 2023 Kia K5 GT Black I4 8-Speed Automatic FWD

2023 Kia K5

80,800 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia K5

GT

13177766

2023 Kia K5

GT

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XXG44J82PG184297

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 80,800 KM

Recent Arrival! 2023 Kia K5 GT Black I4 8-Speed Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2023 Kia K5