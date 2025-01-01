$37,598+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia NIRO
EV LIMITED
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$37,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Leather - Charcoal Black - Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA43367
- Mileage 62,306 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Kia Niro EV Wave is the top-tier trim, offering a refined electric driving experience with advanced features and premium comfort. Powered by a 64.8?kWh battery, it delivers 201 horsepower, 188 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 253 miles of range. It supports DC fast charging to 80% in under 45 minutes. The interior features heated and ventilated vegan leather front seats, a 10-way power driver seat with memory, heated steering wheel, and Harman Kardon audio. Additional highlights include a head-up display, power sunroof, LED interior lighting, Remote Smart Park Assist, and V2L power inverter. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
