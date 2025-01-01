Menu
The 2023 Kia Niro EV Wave is the top-tier trim, offering a refined electric driving experience with advanced features and premium comfort. Powered by a 64.8?kWh battery, it delivers 201 horsepower, 188 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 253 miles of range. It supports DC fast charging to 80% in under 45 minutes. The interior features heated and ventilated vegan leather front seats, a 10-way power driver seat with memory, heated steering wheel, and Harman Kardon audio. Additional highlights include a head-up display, power sunroof, LED interior lighting, Remote Smart Park Assist, and V2L power inverter.

2023 Kia NIRO

62,306 KM

Details Description

$37,598

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia NIRO

EV LIMITED

12818098

2023 Kia NIRO

EV LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$37,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,306KM
VIN KNDCT3L15P5043367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Leather - Charcoal Black - Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA43367
  • Mileage 62,306 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Kia Niro EV Wave is the top-tier trim, offering a refined electric driving experience with advanced features and premium comfort. Powered by a 64.8?kWh battery, it delivers 201 horsepower, 188 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 253 miles of range. It supports DC fast charging to 80% in under 45 minutes. The interior features heated and ventilated vegan leather front seats, a 10-way power driver seat with memory, heated steering wheel, and Harman Kardon audio. Additional highlights include a head-up display, power sunroof, LED interior lighting, Remote Smart Park Assist, and V2L power inverter.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$37,598

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Kia NIRO