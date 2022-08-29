Menu
2023 Kia Sportage

5,445 KM

$57,872

+ tax & licensing
$57,872

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2023 Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid

2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$57,872

+ taxes & licensing

5,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9080080
  • Stock #: PO03290
  • VIN: KNDPVCAG8P7014744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,445 KM

Vehicle Description

It's almost *NEW* 2023 Kia Sportage is bold, sophisticated, and has many great features including LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, back-up camera, Bluetooth, mounted audio controls, AUX/USB input jack, Radio AM/FM/CD/MP3 with a 5 inch touchcreen, wrap around taillamps, fog lamps, roof rails, rear tinted windows, power liftgate, and alloy wheels.With a140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Sportage is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
6-Speed A/T
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

