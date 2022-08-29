$57,872+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2023 Kia Sportage
Hybrid
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$57,872
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9080080
- Stock #: PO03290
- VIN: KNDPVCAG8P7014744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,445 KM
Vehicle Description
It's almost *NEW* 2023 Kia Sportage is bold, sophisticated, and has many great features including LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, back-up camera, Bluetooth, mounted audio controls, AUX/USB input jack, Radio AM/FM/CD/MP3 with a 5 inch touchcreen, wrap around taillamps, fog lamps, roof rails, rear tinted windows, power liftgate, and alloy wheels.With a140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Sportage is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
