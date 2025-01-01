2023 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,996+ taxes & licensing
GS at AWD
GS at AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA60504
- Mileage 42,387 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Mazda3 GS AWD delivers confident performance with its 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine paired to a 6-speed automatic and all-wheel drive for improved traction. The cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support seamless connectivity. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking. With refined handling, strong winter capability and a well-equipped interior, the Mazda3 GS AWD provides a balanced combination of comfort, technology and all-season confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
