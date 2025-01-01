Menu
The 2023 Mazda3 GS AWD delivers confident performance with its 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine paired to a 6-speed automatic and all-wheel drive for improved traction. The cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support seamless connectivity. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking. With refined handling, strong winter capability and a well-equipped interior, the Mazda3 GS AWD provides a balanced combination of comfort, technology and all-season confidence.

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

42,387 KM

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at AWD

13320080

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,387KM
VIN 3MZBPBCM2PM360504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA60504
  • Mileage 42,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Mazda3 GS AWD Package

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Mazda MAZDA3