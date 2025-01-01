Menu
2023 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT MANUAL - Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified - Vehicle includes Warranty at this price - Price subject to $599 documentation fee - Financing Available - Extended Warranty is available

2023 Mazda Miata MX-5

53,000 KM

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT MANUAL

2023 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT MANUAL

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-5388

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,000KM
VIN JM1NDAD70P0556603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P4877
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$33,980

