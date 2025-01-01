$35,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
SEL S-AWC
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
SEL S-AWC
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SU370274A
- Mileage 45,900 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Front and Rear heated seats, Heated steering, Alloy wheels, Driver memory seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Forward emergency braking, Blind spot warning, 360 view camera, Rear parking sensor, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, 3-zone climate control, Auto dimming rearview mirror, Rain sensing wipers and much more. This used AW SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Mitsubishi Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Mitsubishi Outlander SEL-S-AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
Call Dealer
1-866-768-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-866-768-6885