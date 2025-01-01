Menu
ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Front and Rear heated seats, Heated steering, Alloy wheels, Driver memory seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Forward emergency braking, Blind spot warning, 360 view camera, Rear parking sensor, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, 3-zone climate control, Auto dimming rearview mirror, Rain sensing wipers and much more. This used AW SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Mitsubishi Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Mitsubishi Outlander SEL-S-AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

45,900 KM

Details Description

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL S-AWC

12942122

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL S-AWC

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,900KM
VIN JA4J4UA84PZ618491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU370274A
  • Mileage 45,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

