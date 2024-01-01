Menu
Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Nissan Z Sport 6MT features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It includes a 6-speed manual transmission with an EXEDY® high-performance clutch. The car boasts a lightweight aluminum-alloy suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, and sport-tuned monotube shocks. Inside, it offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The design reflects a blend of classic Z aesthetics and modern styling elements. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Nissan 370Z

2,715 KM

Details Description Features

$52,488

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan 370Z

Sport 6MT

2023 Nissan 370Z

Sport 6MT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$52,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,715KM
VIN JN1BZ4AH5PM311830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite Cloth
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24UCBA11830
  • Mileage 2,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Nissan Z Sport 6MT features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It includes a 6-speed manual transmission with an EXEDY® high-performance clutch. The car boasts a lightweight aluminum-alloy suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, and sport-tuned monotube shocks. Inside, it offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The design reflects a blend of classic Z aesthetics and modern styling elements. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Graphite Cloth Interior
BLACK DIAMOND METALLIC

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$52,488

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Nissan 370Z