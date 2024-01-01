$52,488+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan 370Z
Sport 6MT
2023 Nissan 370Z
Sport 6MT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$52,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Diamond Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite Cloth
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 24UCBA11830
- Mileage 2,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Nissan Z Sport 6MT features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It includes a 6-speed manual transmission with an EXEDY® high-performance clutch. The car boasts a lightweight aluminum-alloy suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, and sport-tuned monotube shocks. Inside, it offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The design reflects a blend of classic Z aesthetics and modern styling elements. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916