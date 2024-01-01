Menu
LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, HARD SHELL BOX TONNEAU COVER AND SO MUCH MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $599 documentation fee.

2023 Nissan Frontier

26,382 KM

Details

$46,980

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4

12000112

2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

Nissan Certified Pre-Owned

Offering you a choice of impressive vehicles, the Nissan CPO Program begins with a thorough 155-point vehicle inspection to help ensure that your Nissan is in top condition. Add to that flexible financing, extensive affordable warranty options and the peace of mind of a CarProof® Vehicle History Report. You'll experience the thrill of owning and driving a vehicle that's 100 percent innovation, 100 percent Nissan.

Used
26,382KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK0PN643176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4423
  • Mileage 26,382 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, HARD SHELL BOX TONNEAU COVER AND SO MUCH MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-XXXX

604-536-3644

Quick Links
