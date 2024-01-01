$46,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4
Location
King George Nissan
14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5
604-536-3644
Nissan Certified Pre-Owned
$46,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4423
- Mileage 26,382 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, HARD SHELL BOX TONNEAU COVER AND SO MUCH MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
