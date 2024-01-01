Menu
2023 Nissan Qashqai

16,452 KM

$33,888

2023 Nissan Qashqai

AWD S CVT

2023 Nissan Qashqai

AWD S CVT

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AW4PW108842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,452 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT offers a range of features that make it a compelling choice:

  1. All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability, particularly in adverse weather conditions or when driving on challenging terrain, providing a safer driving experience.

  2. Efficient Engine: With a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, the Qashqai delivers a balance of power and efficiency. It offers sufficient power for daily driving needs while maintaining good fuel economy.

  3. Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT): The CVT provides smooth and seamless acceleration, contributing to a comfortable driving experience. It also helps optimize fuel efficiency by keeping the engine operating at its most efficient rpm.

  4. Spacious Interior: Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the Qashqai features a well-designed interior with ample space for passengers and cargo. The rear seats can be folded down to further increase cargo capacity, making it versatile for various hauling needs.

  5. Advanced Safety Features: Nissan prioritizes safety, and the Qashqai comes equipped with a range of advanced safety technologies. This includes features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert, among others, enhancing driver confidence and reducing the risk of accidents.

  6. Modern Infotainment System: The Qashqai comes with a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display. It may include features like smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.

  7. Comfort and Convenience: The Qashqai prioritizes comfort with features like supportive seats, a smooth ride quality, and various convenience features such as keyless entry, automatic climate control, and more, enhancing the overall driving experience.

  8. Stylish Design: The Qashqai boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, with sleek lines and distinctive details that set it apart on the road. Its attractive design is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Overall, the 2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT offers a compelling package with its combination of performance, efficiency, safety, comfort, and style, making it a popular choice in the compact SUV segment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2023 Nissan Qashqai