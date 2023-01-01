Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

15,795 KM

Details Description Features

$35,987

+ tax & licensing
$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2023 Nissan Rogue

2023 Nissan Rogue

2023 Nissan Rogue

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

15,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544553
  • Stock #: PB03956
  • VIN: 5N1AT3AA3PC675463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,795 KM

Vehicle Description

***VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $37,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2023 Nissan Rogue equipped with cloth HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, SXM RADIO, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control, Bluetooth, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote proximity keyless entry and ignition, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, back-up camera, REAR PARK ASSIST, POWER LIFTGATE, rear tinted windows and 17-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Package AA00 w/No Options
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Package AA10 w/No Options
Graphite
Rear Collision Mitigation
GUN METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE
SUPER BLACK
CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Satin Chrome Rear Bumper Protector
SCARLET EMBER PEARL METALLIC
PEARL WHITE PEARL METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
BOULDER GRAY PEARL METALLIC
Driver Monitoring

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
