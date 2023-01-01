$35,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2023 Nissan Rogue
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$35,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10544553
- Stock #: PB03956
- VIN: 5N1AT3AA3PC675463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,795 KM
Vehicle Description
***VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $37,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2023 Nissan Rogue equipped with cloth HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, SXM RADIO, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control, Bluetooth, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote proximity keyless entry and ignition, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, back-up camera, REAR PARK ASSIST, POWER LIFTGATE, rear tinted windows and 17-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.