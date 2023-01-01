2023 Nissan Rogue

Sale $35,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 7 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10544553

10544553 Stock #: PB03956

PB03956 VIN: 5N1AT3AA3PC675463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Graphite

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,795 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cloth Seat Trim Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Package AA00 w/No Options Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Package AA10 w/No Options Graphite Rear Collision Mitigation GUN METALLIC GLACIER WHITE SUPER BLACK CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC Requires Subscription Satin Chrome Rear Bumper Protector SCARLET EMBER PEARL METALLIC PEARL WHITE PEARL METALLIC Front collision mitigation BOULDER GRAY PEARL METALLIC Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.