Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2023 Nissan Sentra

56,283 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

12434104

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,283KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV0PY234405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Vanity mirrors: dual
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Exhaust: hidden
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB-C front
Grille color: black / chrome accents
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / fixed
Shift knob trim: simulated alloy / urethane
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2023 Nissan Sentra