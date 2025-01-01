$38,585+ taxes & licensing
2023 Polestar 2
Long Range Single Motor Plus
2023 Polestar 2
Long Range Single Motor Plus
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$38,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Metallic
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,159 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus in Black Electrifying Scandinavian Performance
Experience pure electric sophistication with this 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus, finished in striking Black. Born from Scandinavian design and precision engineering, the Polestar 2 combines clean minimalism, advanced technology, and dynamic all-electric performance for a truly modern driving experience.
Powered by a Long Range Single Motor setup, this Polestar delivers 295 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque, providing instant acceleration and a confident, composed drive. With an impressive range of up to 435 km (EPA estimated) on a single charge, its built for both city driving and long-distance journeys.
The Plus Pack enhances your comfort and connectivity with a suite of premium features, including:
Panoramic glass roof with fixed tint
Harman Kardon premium sound system
Heated steering wheel and wiper blades
Advanced Google built-in infotainment system with Google Maps and Assistant
Sleek, sustainable, and exhilarating to drive, this 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus in Black redefines what an electric vehicle can be sophisticated, spirited, and unmistakably modern.
Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing>
604-588-6088