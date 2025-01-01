Menu
2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus in Black Electrifying Scandinavian Performance Experience pure electric sophistication with this 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus, finished in striking Black. Born from Scandinavian design and precision engineering, the Polestar 2 combines clean minimalism, advanced technology, and dynamic all-electric performance for a truly modern driving experience. Powered by a Long Range Single Motor setup, this Polestar delivers 295 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque, providing instant acceleration and a confident, composed drive. With an impressive range of up to 435 km (EPA estimated) on a single charge, its built for both city driving and long-distance journeys. The Plus Pack enhances your comfort and connectivity with a suite of premium features, including: Panoramic glass roof with fixed tint Harman Kardon premium sound system Heated steering wheel and wiper blades Advanced Google built-in infotainment system with Google Maps and Assistant Sleek, sustainable, and exhilarating to drive, this 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus in Black redefines what an electric vehicle can be sophisticated, spirited, and unmistakably modern. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2023 Polestar 2

28,159 KM

Details Description

$38,585

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Polestar 2

Long Range Single Motor Plus

13143790

2023 Polestar 2

Long Range Single Motor Plus

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$38,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,159KM
VIN YSMEG3KA6PL114784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,159 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus in Black Electrifying Scandinavian Performance

Experience pure electric sophistication with this 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus, finished in striking Black. Born from Scandinavian design and precision engineering, the Polestar 2 combines clean minimalism, advanced technology, and dynamic all-electric performance for a truly modern driving experience.

Powered by a Long Range Single Motor setup, this Polestar delivers 295 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque, providing instant acceleration and a confident, composed drive. With an impressive range of up to 435 km (EPA estimated) on a single charge, its built for both city driving and long-distance journeys.

The Plus Pack enhances your comfort and connectivity with a suite of premium features, including:

Panoramic glass roof with fixed tint

Harman Kardon premium sound system

Heated steering wheel and wiper blades

Advanced Google built-in infotainment system with Google Maps and Assistant

Sleek, sustainable, and exhilarating to drive, this 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus in Black redefines what an electric vehicle can be sophisticated, spirited, and unmistakably modern.

Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$38,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2023 Polestar 2