$42,989+ taxes & licensing
2023 Polestar POLESTAR 2
Long Range Dual Motor
2023 Polestar POLESTAR 2
Long Range Dual Motor
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$42,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Paint
- Interior Colour Charcoal Embossed Textile seats and 3D-Etched Deco
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA49892
- Mileage 27,354 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor delivers strong performance with dual electric motors producing 421 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds. Powered by an 82 kWh battery, it offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 447 km and supports DC fast charging up to 205 kW for a 10–80% charge in under 30 minutes. The cabin features a 12.3-inch driver display, 11.2-inch touchscreen with Android integration, premium seating, and advanced driver assistance. Cargo space includes a 405-liter trunk and small front compartment, balancing practicality with modern electric luxury. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916