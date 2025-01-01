Menu
The 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor delivers strong performance with dual electric motors producing 421 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds. Powered by an 82 kWh battery, it offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 447 km and supports DC fast charging up to 205 kW for a 10–80% charge in under 30 minutes. The cabin features a 12.3-inch driver display, 11.2-inch touchscreen with Android integration, premium seating, and advanced driver assistance. Cargo space includes a 405-liter trunk and small front compartment, balancing practicality with modern electric luxury.

2023 Polestar POLESTAR 2

27,354 KM

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Polestar POLESTAR 2

Long Range Dual Motor

12940184

2023 Polestar POLESTAR 2

Long Range Dual Motor

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,354KM
VIN YSMED3KA7PL149892

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Paint
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Embossed Textile seats and 3D-Etched Deco
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA49892
  • Mileage 27,354 KM

The 2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor delivers strong performance with dual electric motors producing 421 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds. Powered by an 82 kWh battery, it offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 447 km and supports DC fast charging up to 205 kW for a 10–80% charge in under 30 minutes. The cabin features a 12.3-inch driver display, 11.2-inch touchscreen with Android integration, premium seating, and advanced driver assistance. Cargo space includes a 405-liter trunk and small front compartment, balancing practicality with modern electric luxury. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Polestar POLESTAR 2