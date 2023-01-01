$88,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2023 RAM 1500
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$88,987
- Listing ID: 10185726
- Stock #: PB03808
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT4PN517659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,445 KM
Vehicle Description
The most luxurious truck in its class, this 2023 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with premium leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated and ventilated 2nd row seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, power dual pane panoramic sunroof, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, a class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controllerand more!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected 1500 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
