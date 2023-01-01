Menu
2023 RAM 1500

12,445 KM

Details Description Features

$88,987

+ tax & licensing
$88,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$88,987

+ taxes & licensing

12,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10185726
  • Stock #: PB03808
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT4PN517659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB03808
  • Mileage 12,445 KM

Vehicle Description

The most luxurious truck in its class, this 2023 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with premium leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated and ventilated 2nd row seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, power dual pane panoramic sunroof, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, a class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controllerand more!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected 1500 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Trailer Tow Group

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Red Pearl
Premium Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M
Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ELITE PACKAGE
Rear Collision Mitigation
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR
BED UTILITY GROUP
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Off-Road Group
Body-Colour Bumper Group
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS
Multi-Function Tailgate
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
Front collision mitigation
Trailer Surround View Camera System
Indigo/Sea Salt
Aerial View Display System
RAM TOW ASSIST KIT
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES DELETE CREDIT
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM
Premium Quilted Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
TIRES: 275/55R20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
Quick Order Package 25M
Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Terrain

