2023 RAM 1500

Sale $88,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 4 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10185726

10185726 Stock #: PB03808

PB03808 VIN: 1C6SRFHT4PN517659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PB03808

Mileage 12,445 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat RamBox Cargo Management System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Trailer Tow Group Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cooled Rear Seat(s) Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Silver Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Red Pearl Premium Leather-Faced Bucket Seats QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof ELITE PACKAGE Rear Collision Mitigation Night Edition DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT PATRIOT BLUE PEARL DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR BED UTILITY GROUP LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP Off-Road Group Body-Colour Bumper Group Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Requires Subscription WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS Multi-Function Tailgate WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM E-LOCKER REAR AXLE Front collision mitigation Trailer Surround View Camera System Indigo/Sea Salt Aerial View Display System RAM TOW ASSIST KIT 124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank CONNECTIVITY FEATURES DELETE CREDIT WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM Premium Quilted Leather-Faced Bucket Seats TIRES: 275/55R20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN Quick Order Package 25M Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.