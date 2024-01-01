$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport SWB
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 39,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Tonneau Cover! Navigation! One Owner! No Accidents! The 2023 RAM 1500 4x4 Sport boasts a powerful and efficient drivetrain, featuring a variety of engine options including a robust V8. Its 4x4 capability ensures optimal performance in diverse terrain conditions. With an emphasis on sporty aesthetics, the exterior design showcases bold lines and modern accents, while the interior offers premium comfort and advanced technology. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, it prioritizes driver security. The truck's towing capacity and payload capabilities make it versatile for both work and leisure activities, making the 2023 RAM 1500 4x4 Sport a formidable choice in the pickup truck market. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
