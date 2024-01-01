Menu
Account
Sign In
Tonneau Cover! Navigation! One Owner! No Accidents! The 2023 RAM 1500 4x4 Sport boasts a powerful and efficient drivetrain, featuring a variety of engine options including a robust V8. Its 4x4 capability ensures optimal performance in diverse terrain conditions. With an emphasis on sporty aesthetics, the exterior design showcases bold lines and modern accents, while the interior offers premium comfort and advanced technology. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, it prioritizes driver security. The trucks towing capacity and payload capabilities make it versatile for both work and leisure activities, making the 2023 RAM 1500 4x4 Sport a formidable choice in the pickup truck market. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 RAM 1500

39,416 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport SWB

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport SWB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11274272
  2. 11274272
  3. 11274272
  4. 11274272
  5. 11274272
  6. 11274272
  7. 11274272
  8. 11274272
  9. 11274272
  10. 11274272
  11. 11274272
  12. 11274272
  13. 11274272
  14. 11274272
  15. 11274272
  16. 11274272
  17. 11274272
  18. 11274272
  19. 11274272
  20. 11274272
  21. 11274272
  22. 11274272
  23. 11274272
  24. 11274272
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,416KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFVT1PN516957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Tonneau Cover! Navigation! One Owner! No Accidents! The 2023 RAM 1500 4x4 Sport boasts a powerful and efficient drivetrain, featuring a variety of engine options including a robust V8. Its 4x4 capability ensures optimal performance in diverse terrain conditions. With an emphasis on sporty aesthetics, the exterior design showcases bold lines and modern accents, while the interior offers premium comfort and advanced technology. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, it prioritizes driver security. The truck's towing capacity and payload capabilities make it versatile for both work and leisure activities, making the 2023 RAM 1500 4x4 Sport a formidable choice in the pickup truck market. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited CVT 107,023 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5
2016 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box) 134,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 58,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500