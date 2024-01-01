$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 1500
TRX - Leather Seats - Remote Start
2023 RAM 1500
TRX - Leather Seats - Remote Start
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,375KM
VIN 1C6SRFU95PN606909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Make light work of tough jobs in this 2023 Ram 1500, with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2023 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 4,375 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is TRX. Built to be the ultimate pick-up truck on both the street and off-road, this RAM TRX comes with an upgraded engine with immense power, off-road adaptive suspension including Bilstein dampers, skid plates for undercarriage protection, upgraded class IV towing equipment with a hitch, wiring harness and trailer sway control, front and rear tow hooks, and a locking tailgate. Infotainment features include an upgraded 12-inch infotainment screen with Uconnect 5W and a 10-speaker Alpine Performance audio system, mobile internet hotspot access, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM streaming radio. The standard features continue with heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior sound insulation, and dual-zone front climate control with infrared. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Off-Road Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2023 RAM 1500