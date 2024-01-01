$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,350KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7KG2PS525759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23750
- Mileage 5,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full-size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,350 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express features upgraded aluminum wheels, front fog lamps and USB connectivity, along with a great selection of standard features such as class II towing equipment including a hitch, wiring harness and trailer sway control, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. Additional features include heated and power adjustable side mirrors, UCconnect 3, cruise control, air conditioning, vinyl floor lining, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heavy Duty Suspension, Tow Package, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Convenience
Tow Package
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2023 RAM 1500 Classic