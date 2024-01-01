Menu
Account
Sign In
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 HD is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2023 Ram 3500 is for sale today. <br> <br>Endlessly capable, this 2023 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,000 kms. Its pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 420HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Limited. This fully-decked Ram 3500 Limited rewards you with blind spot detection, chrome exterior accents, ventilated and heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, heated second row seats, power extendable trailer style side mirrors and side steps, and is also well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a genuine wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Cooled Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Apple Carplay. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2023 RAM 3500

5,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 3500

Limited - Cooled Seats - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 3500

Limited - Cooled Seats - Low Mileage

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,000KM
VIN 3C63RRPL9PG626487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour INDIGO/FROST
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27270
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 HD is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2023 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

Endlessly capable, this 2023 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,000 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 420HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3500's trim level is Limited. This fully-decked Ram 3500 Limited rewards you with blind spot detection, chrome exterior accents, ventilated and heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, heated second row seats, power extendable trailer style side mirrors and side steps, and is also well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a genuine wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Cooled Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Apple Carplay.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cooled Seats

Mechanical

Heavy Duty Suspension

Safety

Forward collision alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Dodge Charger GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 53,673 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Heated Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Heated Seats 57,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango R/T - Sunroof - Cooled Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Dodge Durango R/T - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 73,657 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 3500