$79,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2023 RAM Cargo Van
2023 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159 High Roof/ Navi
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$79,998
+ taxes & licensing
3,075KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9277264
- Stock #: LC1476
- VIN: 3C6LRVDG3PE500914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 3,075 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and is the ultimate commercial-friendly vehicle. This 2023 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is for sale today.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity.This low mileage van has just 3,075 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof 159. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2