$20,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru Crosstrek
Outdoor AWD 2.5L
2023 Subaru Crosstrek
Outdoor AWD 2.5L
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$20,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
68,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTHSC4PH242475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!
For your safety, we work by appointment only!
Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Fraser Auto Sales
13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
$20,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2023 Subaru Crosstrek