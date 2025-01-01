Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

2023 Subaru WRX

13,000 KM

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX

2023 Subaru WRX
AWD

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VBAA68P9819875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

604-727-9298

