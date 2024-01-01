Menu
2023 Tesla Model 3

11,265 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Tesla Model 3

2023 Tesla Model 3

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRW3E1FA6PC944508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 11,265 KM $43,999
2023 Tesla Model 3