$42,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
RWD - NO PST!!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the future with the 2023 Tesla Model 3, finished in striking Deep Blue and available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This all-electric sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its instant torque, smooth acceleration, and an estimated range of up to 438 km on a full charge.
Designed for both efficiency and style, the Model 3 features a minimalist, aerodynamic design with flush door handles, a panoramic glass roof, and sleek 18-inch Aero wheels. Inside, youll find Teslas signature high-tech cabin, highlighted by a 15-inch touchscreen interface that controls everything from navigation and media to climate and Autopilot driver assistance.
With premium synthetic leather seats, a spacious interior, and a seamless smartphone-integrated experience, the Model 3 provides both comfort and innovation. Safety is paramount, with Teslas advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.
Experience the efficiency, performance, and innovation of the 2023 Tesla Model 3. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
