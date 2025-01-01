Menu
Account
Sign In
Step into the future with the 2023 Tesla Model 3, finished in striking Deep Blue and available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This all-electric sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its instant torque, smooth acceleration, and an estimated range of up to 438 km on a full charge. Designed for both efficiency and style, the Model 3 features a minimalist, aerodynamic design with flush door handles, a panoramic glass roof, and sleek 18-inch Aero wheels. Inside, youll find Teslas signature high-tech cabin, highlighted by a 15-inch touchscreen interface that controls everything from navigation and media to climate and Autopilot driver assistance. With premium synthetic leather seats, a spacious interior, and a seamless smartphone-integrated experience, the Model 3 provides both comfort and innovation. Safety is paramount, with Teslas advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Experience the efficiency, performance, and innovation of the 2023 Tesla Model 3. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2023 Tesla Model 3

7,401 KM

Details Description

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Tesla Model 3

RWD - NO PST!!

Watch This Vehicle
12213711

2023 Tesla Model 3

RWD - NO PST!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,401KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4PF393826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the future with the 2023 Tesla Model 3, finished in striking Deep Blue and available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This all-electric sedan delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its instant torque, smooth acceleration, and an estimated range of up to 438 km on a full charge.

Designed for both efficiency and style, the Model 3 features a minimalist, aerodynamic design with flush door handles, a panoramic glass roof, and sleek 18-inch Aero wheels. Inside, youll find Teslas signature high-tech cabin, highlighted by a 15-inch touchscreen interface that controls everything from navigation and media to climate and Autopilot driver assistance.

With premium synthetic leather seats, a spacious interior, and a seamless smartphone-integrated experience, the Model 3 provides both comfort and innovation. Safety is paramount, with Teslas advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Experience the efficiency, performance, and innovation of the 2023 Tesla Model 3. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4DR LS for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4DR LS 83,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Electric ULTIMATE FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai KONA Electric ULTIMATE FWD 25,970 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Trend w-Urban Pkg-Black Interior IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Venue Trend w-Urban Pkg-Black Interior IVT 52,430 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2023 Tesla Model 3