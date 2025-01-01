Menu
Account
Sign In
STANDARD RANGE | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER NO PST !!! HOV LANE ACCESS | NAVIGATION | LEATHER INTERIOR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | BLIND SPOT CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SMART POWER LIFTGATE <br><br>Recent Arrival! 2023 Tesla Model 3 White Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD<br><br><br>Why Buy From us? <br>*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner <br>*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence <br>*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year <br><br>M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): <br>- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program <br>- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee <br>- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection <br>- Full Synthetic Oil Change <br>- BC Verified CarFax <br>- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty <br><br>Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.<br><br><br>Odometer is 13012 kilometers below market average!<br><br><br>CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2023 Tesla Model 3

25,628 KM

Details Description

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Tesla Model 3

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12301712

2023 Tesla Model 3

Base

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,628KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7PF408058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,628 KM

Vehicle Description

STANDARD RANGE | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER NO PST !!! HOV LANE ACCESS | NAVIGATION | LEATHER INTERIOR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | BLIND SPOT CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SMART POWER LIFTGATE

Recent Arrival! 2023 Tesla Model 3 White Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.


Odometer is 13012 kilometers below market average!


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Honda CR-V Sport 89,162 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE 18,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential 70,600 KM $16,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2023 Tesla Model 3