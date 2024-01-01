$63,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$63,988
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA10053
- Mileage 18,138 KM
The 2023 Tesla Model Y boasts cutting-edge features, blending performance and sustainability. Its electric drivetrain delivers impressive acceleration and an extended range. The Autopilot system incorporates advanced safety features and autonomous driving capabilities. The minimalist interior features a large central display for intuitive controls and infotainment. The Model Y offers spacious seating and a versatile cargo space, accommodating diverse needs. Enhanced connectivity enables over-the-air updates for continuous improvement. The sleek design combines aerodynamics with a modern aesthetic. With Tesla's commitment to innovation, the 2023 Model Y exemplifies the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
