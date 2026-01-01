$33,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota bZ4X
XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
2023 Toyota bZ4X
XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Heavy Metal w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 49,289 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL BC, WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND TOYOTA CERTIFICATION
BEING A TECHNOLOGY PAKCAGE IT HAS TONS OF FEATURES THE OWNERS CAN ENJOY:
- Blind Spot Monitoring with Safe Exit Alert
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Tracing Assist with Emergency Driving Stop System
- Independent Double Wishbone Rear Suspension
- Independent Macpherson Strut Front Suspension
- Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold
- Drive Mode Select & X-MODE with Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud and Grip Control modes
- Power Output (Front/ Rear): 80 kW/ 80 kW
- SAE J1772 Charger / CCS1 charging port compatibility
- Advanced Park
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake
- Panoramic View Monitor (PVM)
- Total Number of Airbags: 8
- Vehicle Stability Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Mode
- 12V DC Accessory Connector: Front
- 5-Door Smart Entry
- Charging Cable Lock Function
- Digital Key: Subscription based
- Power Back Door with Kick Sensor
- Smart Key System w/Push Button Start
- Wireless Charger
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Auto Location
- 20" Alloy Wheels
- Tire Repair Kit
- Panoramic Fixed-glass Roof w/Power Sunshade
- Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Lights
- Rear Split Spoiler
- Roof Rails
- Auto Leveling Headlamp System
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED Rear Combination Lamps
- Multi-LED Headlamps
- Rain, Mist, Moisture Sensing Wipers
- Windshield Wiper Deicer
- 2-way Power Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
- Heated Front and Rear Seats & Front Radiant Foot-and-Leg Warmer
- Rear Foldable 60/40 Seats
- SofTex®-trimmed Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink
- Illuminated Entry
- Rear Window Defogger
- Front Centre Console Box
- Cargo Area Tonneau Cover
- 12.3'' Toyota Multimedia w/ Service/Safety Connect (up to 10yr trial), Remote/Drive Connect (3yr trial)
- 4 USB-C Charging Ports (2 Front
- 2 Rear)
- 7-in. colour LCD Multi Information Display
- 9-speaker JBL Audio System
- USB TYPE-A Media Charging Port
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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