2023 Toyota bZ4X

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LOCAL BC, WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND TOYOTA CERTIFICATION BEING A TECHNOLOGY PAKCAGE IT HAS TONS OF FEATURES THE OWNERS CAN ENJOY: - Blind Spot Monitoring with Safe Exit Alert - Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control - Lane Tracing Assist with Emergency Driving Stop System - Independent Double Wishbone Rear Suspension - Independent Macpherson Strut Front Suspension - Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold - Drive Mode Select & X-MODE with Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud and Grip Control modes - Power Output (Front/ Rear): 80 kW/ 80 kW - SAE J1772 Charger / CCS1 charging port compatibility - Advanced Park - Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake - Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) - Total Number of Airbags: 8 - Vehicle Stability Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Mode - 12V DC Accessory Connector: Front - 5-Door Smart Entry - Charging Cable Lock Function - Digital Key: Subscription based - Power Back Door with Kick Sensor - Smart Key System w/Push Button Start - Wireless Charger - Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Auto Location - 20" Alloy Wheels - Tire Repair Kit - Panoramic Fixed-glass Roof w/Power Sunshade - Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Lights - Rear Split Spoiler - Roof Rails - Auto Leveling Headlamp System - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Rear Combination Lamps - Multi-LED Headlamps - Rain, Mist, Moisture Sensing Wipers - Windshield Wiper Deicer - 2-way Power Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support - 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Front Passenger Seat - Heated Front and Rear Seats & Front Radiant Foot-and-Leg Warmer - Rear Foldable 60/40 Seats - SofTex®-trimmed Seats - Ventilated Front Seats - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System - Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel - Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink - Illuminated Entry - Rear Window Defogger - Front Centre Console Box - Cargo Area Tonneau Cover - 12.3 Toyota Multimedia w/ Service/Safety Connect (up to 10yr trial), Remote/Drive Connect (3yr trial) - 4 USB-C Charging Ports (2 Front - 2 Rear) - 7-in. colour LCD Multi Information Display - 9-speaker JBL Audio System - USB TYPE-A Media Charging Port Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2023 Toyota bZ4X

49,289 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota bZ4X

XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14233583

2023 Toyota bZ4X

XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14233583
  2. 14233583
  3. 14233583
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,289KM
VIN JTMABABAXPA002496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Heavy Metal w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,289 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL BC, WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND TOYOTA CERTIFICATION

BEING A TECHNOLOGY PAKCAGE IT HAS TONS OF FEATURES THE OWNERS CAN ENJOY:
- Blind Spot Monitoring with Safe Exit Alert
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Tracing Assist with Emergency Driving Stop System
- Independent Double Wishbone Rear Suspension
- Independent Macpherson Strut Front Suspension
- Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold
- Drive Mode Select & X-MODE with Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud and Grip Control modes
- Power Output (Front/ Rear): 80 kW/ 80 kW
- SAE J1772 Charger / CCS1 charging port compatibility
- Advanced Park
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake
- Panoramic View Monitor (PVM)
- Total Number of Airbags: 8
- Vehicle Stability Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Mode
- 12V DC Accessory Connector: Front
- 5-Door Smart Entry
- Charging Cable Lock Function
- Digital Key: Subscription based
- Power Back Door with Kick Sensor
- Smart Key System w/Push Button Start
- Wireless Charger
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Auto Location
- 20" Alloy Wheels
- Tire Repair Kit
- Panoramic Fixed-glass Roof w/Power Sunshade
- Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Lights
- Rear Split Spoiler
- Roof Rails
- Auto Leveling Headlamp System
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED Rear Combination Lamps
- Multi-LED Headlamps
- Rain, Mist, Moisture Sensing Wipers
- Windshield Wiper Deicer
- 2-way Power Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
- Heated Front and Rear Seats & Front Radiant Foot-and-Leg Warmer
- Rear Foldable 60/40 Seats
- SofTex®-trimmed Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink
- Illuminated Entry
- Rear Window Defogger
- Front Centre Console Box
- Cargo Area Tonneau Cover
- 12.3'' Toyota Multimedia w/ Service/Safety Connect (up to 10yr trial), Remote/Drive Connect (3yr trial)
- 4 USB-C Charging Ports (2 Front
- 2 Rear)
- 7-in. colour LCD Multi Information Display
- 9-speaker JBL Audio System
- USB TYPE-A Media Charging Port

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$33,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2023 Toyota bZ4X