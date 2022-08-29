$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Camry
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9290560
- Stock #: PO03409
- VIN: 4T1B21HK1PU018858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 275 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $53,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Our 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE features LEATHER/CLOTH FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER 8 WAY DRIVER SEAT, manual 6 way passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, Rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, Alloy wheels, and much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Camry is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
