2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD combines fuel efficiency with all-wheel-drive capability. It features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a total of 138 horsepower. The AWD system provides improved traction and stability in various driving conditions. Inside, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and a 7-inch digital gauge cluster. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. The Corolla Hybrid LE AWD boasts an estimated 47 MPG combined fuel economy, making it both versatile and economical. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
604-531-2916