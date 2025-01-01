$29,899+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$29,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,346 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback CVT features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 169 hp, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth performance. It offers an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined. The sporty exterior includes LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a black mesh grille. Inside, it has a 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. The spacious hatchback design provides practicality, complemented by sport seats, and push-button start. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
