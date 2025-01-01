Menu
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT), offering excellent fuel efficiency. It includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system. The interior has fabric-trimmed seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Keyless entry, push-button start, and a rearview camera come standard. With a sleek exterior design, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels, the Corolla Hybrid LE combines practicality, comfort, and advanced safety in a compact sedan.

2023 Toyota Corolla

42,601 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

12475102

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,601KM
VIN JTDBCMFE6PJ003998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Hybrid LE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Corolla