$32,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,601 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT), offering excellent fuel efficiency. It includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system. The interior has fabric-trimmed seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Keyless entry, push-button start, and a rearview camera come standard. With a sleek exterior design, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels, the Corolla Hybrid LE combines practicality, comfort, and advanced safety in a compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916