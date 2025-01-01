Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD blends sporty performance with hybrid efficiency and all-wheel-drive capability. It features a 1.8L hybrid engine paired with an electronic on-demand AWD system, producing 134 to 138 horsepower and 156 lb-ft of torque. The SE trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power sunroof, and push-button start with smart key. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and Toyota Remote Connect. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise, lane assist, and blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota Corolla

33,588 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12734817

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12734817
  2. 12734817
  3. 12734817
  4. 12734817
  5. 12734817
  6. 12734817
  7. 12734817
  8. 12734817
  9. 12734817
  10. 12734817
  11. 12734817
  12. 12734817
  13. 12734817
  14. 12734817
  15. 12734817
  16. 12734817
  17. 12734817
  18. 12734817
  19. 12734817
  20. 12734817
  21. 12734817
  22. 12734817
  23. 12734817
  24. 12734817
  25. 12734817
  26. 12734817
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,588KM
VIN JTDBDMHE0PJ003179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black / Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,588 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD blends sporty performance with hybrid efficiency and all-wheel-drive capability. It features a 1.8L hybrid engine paired with an electronic on-demand AWD system, producing 134 to 138 horsepower and 156 lb-ft of torque. The SE trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power sunroof, and push-button start with smart key. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and Toyota Remote Connect. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise, lane assist, and blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Hybrid SE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT - CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT - CVT 85,291 KM $15,289 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD 33,588 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S 98,087 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Corolla