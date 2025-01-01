$35,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid SE AWD
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid SE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
- Interior Colour Black / Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,588 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD blends sporty performance with hybrid efficiency and all-wheel-drive capability. It features a 1.8L hybrid engine paired with an electronic on-demand AWD system, producing 134 to 138 horsepower and 156 lb-ft of torque. The SE trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power sunroof, and push-button start with smart key. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and Toyota Remote Connect. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise, lane assist, and blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916