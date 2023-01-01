$48,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10403715
- Stock #: PO03896
- VIN: 7MUFBABG5PV006345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35 KM
Vehicle Description
Our white 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid comes nicely equipped with HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, power adjustable driver seat, 8-inch touchscreen SXM, USB media port, one charging port, hands-free phone capability, advanced voice recognition, multi-function in-key remote keyless entry system with lock, unlock, panic and trunk-release function, and remote illuminated entry, body-colour heated exterior mirrors, black front grille with a sport mesh insert, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a reverse back-up camera for easy parking!With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.