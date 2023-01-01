Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

35 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403715
  • Stock #: PO03896
  • VIN: 7MUFBABG5PV006345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

Our white 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid comes nicely equipped with HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, power adjustable driver seat, 8-inch touchscreen SXM, USB media port, one charging port, hands-free phone capability, advanced voice recognition, multi-function in-key remote keyless entry system with lock, unlock, panic and trunk-release function, and remote illuminated entry, body-colour heated exterior mirrors, black front grille with a sport mesh insert, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a reverse back-up camera for easy parking!With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Fabric seat trim
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
JET BLACK MICA
CELESTITE
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
WIND CHILL PEARL
BLUE CRUSH METALLIC W/BLACK ROOF
Corolla Cross SE Grade
BARCELONA RED METALLIC W/BLACK ROOF
SONIC SILVER METALLIC W/BLACK ROOF

