Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

110,822 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11929520

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,822KM
VIN 7MUDAABG6PV074289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD 110,822 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Charger for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Dodge Charger 35,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 29,571 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross