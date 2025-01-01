$32,878+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$32,878
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA50391
- Mileage 56,245 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD delivers straightforward efficiency with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 169 hp and paired with a smooth CVT. Its cabin offers practical space for five, supported by a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for added versatility. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense adds features such as pre-collision warning, lane departure alert and adaptive cruise control. The ride is comfortable, the layout is simple to use, and the vehicle provides solid value for daily commuting with dependable fuel efficiency and a durable overall design. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
