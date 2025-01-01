Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD delivers straightforward efficiency with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 169 hp and paired with a smooth CVT. Its cabin offers practical space for five, supported by a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for added versatility. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense adds features such as pre-collision warning, lane departure alert and adaptive cruise control. The ride is comfortable, the layout is simple to use, and the vehicle provides solid value for daily commuting with dependable fuel efficiency and a durable overall design. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

56,245 KM

Details Description Features

$32,878

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

L FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13182095

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

L FWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13182095
  2. 13182095
  3. 13182095
  4. 13182095
  5. 13182095
  6. 13182095
  7. 13182095
  8. 13182095
  9. 13182095
  10. 13182095
  11. 13182095
  12. 13182095
  13. 13182095
  14. 13182095
  15. 13182095
  16. 13182095
  17. 13182095
  18. 13182095
  19. 13182095
  20. 13182095
  21. 13182095
  22. 13182095
  23. 13182095
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,878

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,245KM
VIN 7MUAAAAG3PV050391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA50391
  • Mileage 56,245 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD delivers straightforward efficiency with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 169 hp and paired with a smooth CVT. Its cabin offers practical space for five, supported by a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for added versatility. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense adds features such as pre-collision warning, lane departure alert and adaptive cruise control. The ride is comfortable, the layout is simple to use, and the vehicle provides solid value for daily commuting with dependable fuel efficiency and a durable overall design. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross L FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD 56,245 KM $32,878 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A 201,678 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD 14,700 KM $53,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,878

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross