$54,249+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$54,249
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver (Met)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA14405
- Mileage 49,405 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD offers a blend of performance, luxury, and advanced technology. It is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive. The interior features leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captain’s chairs, and a panoramic moonroof. Technological amenities include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
