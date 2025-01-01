Menu
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD offers a blend of performance, luxury, and advanced technology. It is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive. The interior features leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, second-row captain's chairs, and a panoramic moonroof. Technological amenities include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

2023 Toyota Highlander

49,405 KM

$54,249

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

12562268

2023 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,249

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,405KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH1PS014405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA14405
  • Mileage 49,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$54,249

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Highlander