The 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD combines performance and style with a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 265 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive, it offers responsive handling. The XSE features a sport-tuned suspension, black 20-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust, and distinctive black exterior accents. Inside, it includes black SofTex-trimmed seats, ambient lighting, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated front seats, three-zone climate control, and second-row captain’s chairs provide comfort for up to seven passengers. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota Highlander

28,716 KM

$54,986

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD

12706575

2023 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
28,716KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH4PS501422

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA01422
  • Mileage 28,716 KM

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2023 Toyota Highlander