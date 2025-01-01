$42,314+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Prius
Prime XSE
2023 Toyota Prius
Prime XSE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$42,314
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
- Interior Colour Black / Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,270 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime XSE offers a refined blend of performance, technology, and comfort. It features 19-inch alloy wheels, heated SofTex-trimmed front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. A wireless charging pad, dual-zone automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and a smart key system enhance convenience. Safety is prioritized with front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 adds advanced driver assistance features. Optional amenities include a 12.3-inch multimedia display, fixed glass roof, and Digital Key for smartphone-based vehicle access and control. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916