$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
13,395KM
VIN JTMGB3FV1PD116579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T229209A
- Mileage 13,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
