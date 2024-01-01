Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2023 Toyota RAV4

13,395 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,395KM
VIN JTMGB3FV1PD116579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T229209A
  • Mileage 13,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2023 Toyota RAV4