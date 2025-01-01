$45,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky (Met)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA55759
- Mileage 40,923 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium AWD blends efficiency, comfort, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine with electronic all-wheel drive, it delivers 219 horsepower and excellent fuel economy. This trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, a power moonroof, and a hands-free power liftgate. Inside, it features SofTex-trimmed seating, an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 for advanced driver assistance, offering a refined and capable hybrid SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
