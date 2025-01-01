Menu
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium AWD blends efficiency, comfort, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine with electronic all-wheel drive, it delivers 219 horsepower and excellent fuel economy. This trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, a power moonroof, and a hands-free power liftgate. Inside, it features SofTex-trimmed seating, an eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 for advanced driver assistance, offering a refined and capable hybrid SUV experience.

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,923KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV7PW155759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA55759
  • Mileage 40,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

