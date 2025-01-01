Menu
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD delivers dependable performance and essential comfort features. Its 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission provide confident power, while the all-wheel-drive system enhances traction in varying conditions. The cabin includes heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 adds lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision safety technology for added confidence. With 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, and practical cargo space, the RAV4 LE AWD offers a balanced blend of capability, comfort, and everyday usability in a compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota RAV4

39,587 KM

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

13320077

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,587KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4PC332740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA32740
  • Mileage 39,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

