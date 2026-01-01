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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2023 Toyota RAV4

39,370 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14024226.808508235?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29926

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,370KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV1PW380638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T10437
  • Mileage 39,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2023 Toyota RAV4