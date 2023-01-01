Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

7,525 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

7,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9983183
  • Stock #: P803584A
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV5PW153458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,525 KM

Vehicle Description

The RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2023 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.

While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This low mileage SUV has just 7,525 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist

