2023 Toyota RAV4

$59,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 5 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9983183

9983183 Stock #: P803584A

P803584A VIN: 2T3RWRFV5PW153458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,525 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.