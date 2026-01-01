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The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD is a plug-in hybrid SUV that combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with electric motors to deliver about 302 horsepower and strong all-wheel-drive performance, with 0–100 km/h acceleration in around 5.7 seconds. It offers an electric-only driving range of roughly 68 km, making it efficient for daily commuting before switching to hybrid operation for longer trips. The XSE trim adds a more premium feel with 19-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone exterior design, LED lighting, a power moonroof, and an upgraded interior featuring a 10.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless charging, heated front seats, and SofTex-style upholstery. It also includes a JBL premium audio system and a full suite of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind-spot monitoring, and collision mitigation, balancing efficiency, technology, and sporty performance in a practical SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

47,270 KM

Details Description Features

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14034846

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,270KM
VIN JTMGB3FV0PD130960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA30960
  • Mileage 47,270 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD is a plug-in hybrid SUV that combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with electric motors to deliver about 302 horsepower and strong all-wheel-drive performance, with 0–100 km/h acceleration in around 5.7 seconds. It offers an electric-only driving range of roughly 68 km, making it efficient for daily commuting before switching to hybrid operation for longer trips. The XSE trim adds a more premium feel with 19-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone exterior design, LED lighting, a power moonroof, and an upgraded interior featuring a 10.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless charging, heated front seats, and SofTex-style upholstery. It also includes a JBL premium audio system and a full suite of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind-spot monitoring, and collision mitigation, balancing efficiency, technology, and sporty performance in a practical SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$51,988

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime