$62,253+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab 6M SB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$62,253
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10349769
- Stock #: 24TAGP36403
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN1PT136403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 24TAGP36403
- Mileage 10,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Tonneau Cover! Berd Lighting! Power Tailgate Lock! Fresh Oil Change! Beneath the hood lies a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine that exudes an exhilarating 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. What sets this model apart is the seamless marriage of this potent engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. This combination not only hands over complete control to the driver but also enhances the tactile connection between the machine and the road, delivering an undiluted driving experience that's rare to find in today's automotive landscape. The Tacoma TRD Pro is more than just an asphalt conqueror; it's a trail-taming titan. Designed to dominate the great outdoors, it boasts a high-clearance off-road suspension equipped with specially tuned FOX internal bypass shocks. This setup allows the truck to glide over rough terrains while maintaining impressive stability and comfort. Engage the electronic locking rear differential and the Multi-Terrain Select system, and you'll find yourself traversing trails with unmatched confidence and control. Climb into the cabin, and you're welcomed by a harmonious blend of rugged utility and modern comfort. Premium materials adorn every inch, creating an environment that's as inviting as it is durable. The infotainment system stands as a testament to modern technology, offering seamless smartphone integration, navigation, and an enhanced sound system, all within arm's reach. Safety remains paramount in the Tacoma TRD Pro, with Toyota's advanced safety features providing an extra layer of assurance. From the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection to Lane Departure Alert, this truck ensures you're safeguarded throughout your journey, allowing you to focus on the thrill of the drive. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
