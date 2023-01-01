$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey (Met)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! No Accidents! The 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 SR offers a blend of rugged capability and modern amenities tailored for both off-road enthusiasts and daily commuters. Equipped with a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine, it delivers ample power and torque, ensuring reliable performance in various terrains. Its 4X4 drivetrain, complemented by advanced traction control systems, enhances traction on challenging surfaces, making off-road adventures more accessible. The vehicle's exterior design reflects a balance between durability and aesthetic appeal, incorporating features like skid plates and all-terrain tires. Inside the cabin, occupants benefit from a range of technology and comfort features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, supportive seating, and ample storage options. Overall, the 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 SR encapsulates versatility, durability, and convenience, making it a compelling choice in its segment. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
